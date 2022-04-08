A world of experience

news, local-news,

This week we caught up with Cowra Travelworld travel agent Janine Stewart. How long have you worked in the travel industry in Cowra? Twenty-five years. I did my Travel Diploma whilst working as a wool classer. How did you become involved in the travel industry? I actually came in here to organise a holiday. After speaking to the travel agent it seemed like a good thing to do so I did my course while working as a wool classer. Your industry has really been disrupted by COVID and before that by the internet. How difficult has it been? The internet didn't have as big an impact as we thought it would. It had an impact but 90 per cent of people still prefer to come in and talk to someone. A lot of people will book domestic flights online although that is changing now too after COVID. Why do you think people still prefer to deal with a travel agent? Literally, we can help with everything, from the minute you leave here to the minute you get back. You've also got someone to call if you have an issue. The computer isn't real good at talking to you, it doesn't give you a lot of answers were we do. And most of the time we've been there done that anyway. We've got the personal experience as well as the professional experience. What does a typical day look like for you? There is no typical day. You can start the day with a plan to get clients holiday's sorted but it changes as soon as someone walks through the door or calls. What inspires you to do what you do? The joy my clients get from their holidays which are sometimes years in the making. Dealing with people's dreams can be amazing. What's the best trip you've been on? I thoroughly enjoyed Egypt, that was mind blowing. I've been to South Africa which was brilliant, I loved it. I love animals so I absolutely loved that. I couldn't say I've not liked any of my trips. I've been to China, the US, the UK, through most of Asia, some of the South Pacific. What's the most unusual trip someone has booked with you? Probably something that's not common would be something like the Trans Siberian Railway, you've got to be a bit adventurous to do that What is something people might not know about you? I actually went to school in Cowra for a couple of years and travelled around most of NSW and Queensland with my work. I used to work for Qantas at the International Airport as a check in agent. It was great fun but I didn't like living in the city, I'm a true country girl with five poddy calves at the moment.

