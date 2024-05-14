Traffic changes on Olympic Hwy

Starting last Monday, May 13, motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions on the Olympic Highway at Koorawatha to facilitate safety improvement works.
These changes are part of ongoing safety improvement work in the area, aimed at enhancing road infrastructure for the community's benefit.
Single lane closures are in place to carry out road widening and drainage improvements at the intersection of the Olympic Highway and Cemetery Lane.
Work will continue to be carried out weekdays between 7am and 6pm, starting last Monday, May 13.
The work is expected to take up to three months to complete, weather permitting.
During weekdays, access to Cemetery Lane will be closed 24/7 with detours in place via Bumbaldry and Cowra streets.
Traffic lights and a reduced speed limit of 40 km/h will be in place to guide road users through the work zone.
It is crucial for motorists to adhere to the guidance provided by traffic control personnel and signage.
Allowing an extra five minutes for travel time is recommended to accommodate any delays.
Transport for NSW expresses gratitude to motorists for their understanding and cooperation during these traffic changes.
