Cowra Guardian
Cowra Guardian's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Traffic changes on Olympic Hwy

DR
By Dan Ryan
May 14 2024 - 2:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Starting last Monday, May 13, motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions on the Olympic Highway at Koorawatha to facilitate safety improvement works.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DR

Dan Ryan

Journalist

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.