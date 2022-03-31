From a New York banking career to a vet practice in Cowra

news, local-news,

This week, in our ongoing series on the business faces of Cowra we talk with veterinarian Peter Launders. How long have you been a vet and for how long have you worked at the Cowra Veterinary Centre? I graduated as at the end of 2008 and started work at Cowra Veterinary Centre in January 2009.. What made you want to become a vet? I wanted the chance to be my own boss and feel like I was making a difference to the world - at the end of each day, I can look back and say I helped a lot of people and their animals today which is a great feeling. What does a typical day look like for you? The morning is usually spent with one vet doing surgery and one vet doing consultations. We might have to do some X-rays or an ultrasound or blood tests depending on what comes in the front door. We don't usually do surgery in the afternoons so it will be more consultations and perhaps farm visits. Every day is different - some days are more stressful than others. In quiet times, there is always some office work to do - paying bills or paying staff or 100 other things. Do you have any advice for someone looking to become a vet? Do some volunteer work experience at a vet clinic to make sure you know what the job is really like - it will also help with your applications to get into veterinary science at university. Be ready to study hard at university - there is a lot to cover in a veterinary science degree. You need to love animals but you also need to be able to connect with the owners of the animals. Do you have any general advice for pet owners for keeping their pets happy and healthy? Like us, our pets need regular exercise so it is really a win-win to take your dog for a walk. What and how much we feed our pets can make a huge difference to their length and quality of life. Dogs and cats don't need variety in their diet - they are better off with a consistent diet of good quality dry food than getting something different every day. It is important they have regular check-ups and vaccinations. Do you have a favourite animal or patient that you enjoy seeing? Delivering calves is my favourite part of the job but I love the variety that comes from being in a rural practice - you might see dogs, cats, sheep, goats and cows all in a single day. I have a soft spot for the giant breed dogs such as Great Danes. Is there anything about you the people of Cowra might not know? I used to live and work in New York in a previous career as an investment banker. It is a long way from New York to Cowra.

