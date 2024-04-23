Man dies after being found wandering along highway near Cowra

A man found wandering along the Mid Western Highway at Cowra on Tuesday night has died in hospital.
Police report about 10:35pm yesterday, Tuesday, April 24, emergency services were called to a property at Cowra following a concern for welfare.
A short time later officers attached to Chifley Police District found a 43-year-old man with serious injuries to his arm wandering along the Mid Western Highway.
Police attempted to assist the man and provide medical treatment.
NSW Ambulance paramedics attended and treated the man and he was taken to Cowra Hospital; however he later died.
A critical incident team from Central West Police District will investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.
The investigation will be subject to an independent review, and a report will be prepared for the Coroner.
