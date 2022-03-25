Ryan's career is a perfect fit

news, local-news,

This week, in our ongoing series on the business faces of Cowra we talk with personal trainer Ryan Downing. How long have you been a personal trainer? I gained a Cert IV in Fitness in 2015 and have operated part-time until full-time from mid 2018. You were previously employed at a local accounting firm, what made you want to change directions? It was a toss up between accounting and personal training post Year 12, I went with accounting because of general interest, the stability and higher education potential. I continued accounting employment whilst studying Cert III and IV in Fitness and once completed, gradually shifted from full-time accounting/part time PT to full time PT/gym owner. I wanted to be responsible for the decision-making and direction the business took and I believed that I had what it took to make it a viable career choice. I have never looked back since. What does a typical day look like for you? Early morning starts each weekday, up at 5am to start PT at 5.30am. It's on and off over the course of any day depending on bookings and finish time varies each day, but it can be as late as 8pm. Spare time is often utilised by keeping on top of management responsibilities for the business, and most recently the addition of nutrition services. Since the arrival of our son Blake, daddy daycare has relieved me of some PT hours (thanks to Charlotte and Kodie, and our clients for being so accommodating) so that I can spend some valuable time witnessing the good and the bad of his growth and development. What challenges do you face being a personal trainer? The hours are quite demanding and challenging. More recently, attempting to stay afloat during COVID restrictions affecting our industry and community was tough, but we appear to have broken through to the other side thankfully. Outside of this, I can only say it is an enjoyable and immensely rewarding profession. What advice do you have for people looking to enter the industry or start their own business? For those looking to enter the industry, if you have a passion for health, fitness and wellbeing, enjoy working with people and have an energetic and warm personality, then choosing personal training as a career may well be one of the best decisions you will ever make. For anyone wanting to start their own business, I can offer some pieces of advice: 1. Don't sit and wait for an opportunity to be handed to you. If you have a passion then chase it. Speaking from experience, it was as a result of ill-health that I actually decided to bite the bullet. 2. Be prepared to put the hard work in to grow your business and build your name and reputation. It doesn't come easily and sacrifices have to be made to give yourself the best chance of success. 3. Be true to yourself and your ethics and let them shine through in the way you apply your trade. 4. Thinking about role reversal helps with business decision-making and direction. What advice would you have for people wanting to be more fit and healthy? There are so many ways to improve your health, fitness and wellbeing. Join a gym/involve yourself with a sport/walk with a friend or family member/contact a health professional qualified to give you the support and advice you require. All you have to do is find the right fit for you. Being ready in yourself to make a change is important. Your motivation should stem from it being something that you want to do to improve your own lifestyle and health. Being healthy is as much a matter of sound mental health as it is of physical health, so do what you need to do to be happy. Is there something the community may not know about you? As a youngster, at home I wasn't the quiet, shy young fellow that most would assume, I was quite the stirrer of my siblings. Parenthood is of course opening my eyes to what my parents had to put up with. The Downing clan consists of four boys, not three. It has come as a surprise to many over time that Reece, Toby and myself have another brother (Sam will hate me for mentioning this). And 2022 will hopefully see the rebranding of RAD GYM and it's relocation into what will be a newly built facility on Young Road.

