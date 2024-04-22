Site work underway

Work to deliver the $110.2 million new Cowra Hospital is moving ahead.
Trucks have been in and out of the site this month.
A spokesperson for Health Infrastructure told the Cowra Guardian heavy machinery is on site and earthworks are underway.
Upon commencement of earthworks, some soil stockpiles have been identified as containing Asbestos Containing Material (ACM).
Health Infrastructure says work is now taking place to remove hazardous material, including asbestos.
The work, Health said, is complying with strict environmental and planning controls.
"The next phase of work will include the installation of pilings for the foundations of the new hospital," Health Infrastructure said.
Cowra motorists are advised traffic controllers are in place from 7am weekday mornings to manage vehicle movements and access around the hospital site to ensure the safety of staff, hospital visitors, construction workers and the community.
Health Infrastructure says the Cowra Hospital Redevelopment will transform the delivery of healthcare for the Cowra community, delivering high-quality contemporary and accessible care close to home.
For the latest news on the hospital project, please visit: cowrahospitalredevelopment.health.nsw.gov.au
The new hospital is expected to be completed in 2025.
