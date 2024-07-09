Fowl play and feathered forces

Neighbourhood Watch Cowra has an egg-citing announcement that is sure to delight the community.
In a fun and unique twist, the organisation has adopted three chickens as their official mascots.
Meet the charming twin hens, "Lockey and Homer," and their newest feathered friend, a pristine white chicken still awaiting a name.
This creative addition is set to bring smiles and a sense of awareness to Cowra residents.
So how did the Chicken mascot come about?
"Crime in Cowra is still very opportunistic," president of Neighbourhood Watch Cowra, Nikki Kiss OAM said.
"There were over 100 break-and-enters in 2023, with roughly 80% of these occurring with little effort by the criminals.
"Doors and windows left unlocked.
"Cars left with keys in the ignition or easily accessible."
The Neighbourhood Watch committee had been left scratching their heads, pondering how to get locals to take security seriously.
"That's when I opened my beak without thinking it through - so to speak. I said that our locals remember to put their chickens in the coop of the night..."
"Maybe if I walked the town dressed as a chicken it might remind them to lock up.
"I really don't know where I was going with this, but it certainly brought the coop down."
And so the Chicken mascots were born.
They'll be around the town and villages at various events, providing information about a variety of Neighbourhood Watch initiatives.
They'll be working around the cluck to keep the flock safe and secure.
Neighbourhood Watch is hoping you might be able to suggest an apt name for the white Chicken.
Assorted prizes - including Lego - will be awarded to the name the community judges as being the most clever.
Competition entries can be made via Facebook, at Neighbourhood Watch Cowra- Group Chat, or via email at: nhwnswcowra@gmail.com
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.