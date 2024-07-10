River town full of delight

The Cowra Council is currently exhibiting the draft Cowra CBD Place Vision and Activation Plan.
This follows recommendations from the CBD Committee, whose draft minutes from meetings held on April through to June are also available for viewing.
The draft was presented to councillors at their June Ordinary meeting.
The plan aims to activate and beautify Cowra's CBD, incorporating feedback from various community engagements.
Gilbert Rochecouste from the Village Well, spoke on the high community involvement, saying, "having done this for 35 years, this is one of the highest turnouts per head of population for a small town".
The process began in June 2023 when the council established the CBD Committee, which includes councillors, business, and community representatives.
In March 2024, a 'Can Do Cowra' workshop was held, gathering input from 128 community members and business owners.
"The top aspirations [at the Cowra Can Do workshop] were around vibrancy and activities - that came out as number one," Mr Rochecouste said.
The initial draft plan was received in April 2024 and has since been refined by the committee.
Councillor Cheryl Downing also highlighted the comprehensive nature of the plan, stating, "the plan covers areas of beautification, increased retail diversity, welcoming spaces, inclusiveness and accessibility, marketing and communication, and providing both locals and visitors with functional public spaces in our town".
Key Projects include the River Precinct 'Cowra's Beach' to improve river access and amenities, offering cultural experiences and family events.
Mr Rochecouste said, "the positioning of a thriving river town re-positions Cowra as a unique place to stay, rest, play, eat, shop and explore a unique region".
Mr Murphy said, "enhancing our lighting will ensure our town is safe and welcoming, especially during the evening hours".
Creating a green space with art, play areas, and water features at Squire Park and developing a landscaped area for meetings and events at the Macquarie Popup Park were also key projects included in the overall master plan.
Beautification was also part of the key projects, with Mr Rochecouste saying, "we know that in great towns beauty is a great economic driver".
He emphasised the need to bring foreword a level of community ownership and revitalisation.
Residents are encouraged to review the plan and provide their feedback during the exhibition period which ends on July 29.
Councillor Bill West said, "this is going into public exhibition, and I think it is vital that community looks at this, provides feedback and doesn't just assume this is a council document".
Deputy Mayor, Paul smith also acknowledged the dynamic nature of the plan, saying, "we have to keep an open mind, and there'll be some opportunities, and there'll be some setbacks, but this is the way foreword".
"At least we're going to have a plan, we'll modify it as we have to," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.