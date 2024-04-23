Sydney awaits Poppy as she advances through Lions Youth of the Year

Local girl Poppy Starr will be off to Sydney at the end of the month as she rapidly rises through the levels of the annual Lions Youth Of The Year quest.
Having won the club round of the quest held in Bathurst at the end of March, Poppy went on to the zone round in Orange a week later and was again successful.
On April 6, Poppy competed in the district final held in Griffith, where she beat out a strong field of competitors to secure herself a place in the NSW State final of the competition being held in Wentworthville, Sydney on Saturday, April 27.
When asked what she hopes to gain from the experience, Poppy said: "My participation in Youth of the Year will will assist me in the future by helping me hone my leadership skills, become a stronger public speaker and obtain valuable interview experience".
The Year 12, Scots All Saints College student Poppy Starr is sponsored by the Bathurst Mount Panorama Lions Club.
"I have really enjoyed meeting the other contestants throughout the various levels of competition, and thank the Lions Club of Mount Panorama for their support, and for allowing me the chance to network with hardworking, passionate people like myself," Poppy said.
The Lions Youth of the Year program has a proud history of encouraging and fostering leadership skills in students approaching the end of their high school years.
By emphasising qualities like contribution to the community and school, public speaking, academic skills, and sporting and cultural involvement, Youth of the Year aims to produce the next generation of outstanding young Australians.
Entrants are interviewed and assessed by a panel of judges on their written application, submitted prior to the event. This is followed by questions relating to current national and global issues.
The public speaking section of the competition consists of two impromptu questions, that the competitors must speak on for two minutes. This is followed by a five-minute prepared speech. Poppy's speech is an analysis of the relevance of the proverb "Manners Maketh Man" in today's society.
Poppy will compete against four other competitors from across NSW at the State final, with the winner heading to the Australian final being held in Darwin towards the end of May.
