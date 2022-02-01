The business faces of Cowra: Diana Broeksema

news, local-news,

She's been both a volunteer and staff member with Cowra Information and Neighbourhood Centre (CINC) and has helped hundreds of local residents in the process. As part of our ongoing series, the Cowra Guardian had a chat to CINC Home Modifications and Maintenance team member Diana Broeksema. How long have you been with CINC and what is your role? I started doing voluntary work at CINC in August 2011, and then I was offered two half-days paid work in Home Modifications and Maintenance department and one day work in community programs. In 2014 I was offered full time employment in the Home Modifications department which I accepted and have been in the role to date, nearly 11 years. What is involved in your role? My role is to provide practical administration support within the HMM Service to provide home modifications, maintenance or handyman services for clients who are frail/aged or people with disabilities. We provide services so people can live independently and safely at home. We help individuals and families by providing them with information to help start them or their parents on the aged care journey, which can be quite daunting. I do like to do research and will try to find that piece of information (however elusive) that can be helpful to clients, families, or Fran Stead our CEO. It is not just Dan Jackett and I in the office, it is a group of dedicated contractors, occupational therapists, home care package providers and support coordinators that all come together to help the individual. In those 11 years I have met some pleasant and interesting people and I have enjoyed listening to their stories. What changes have taken place in this industry? So many changes have taken place over the eleven years all to provide a fairer and safer system for all. Some of these are the introduction of My Aged Care, the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) and the Royal Commission into Aged Care Quality and Safety. As we all know too well, COVID-19 has meant adapting to a range of challenges. Tell us something people may not know about you? Due to spending more time at home and watching Netflix, I have discovered South Korean's "K-Dramas" which I enjoy. CINC is a pretty close knit family, what is it like working with the team around you? We are all unique characters here at CINC. Staff, volunteers and board members - we can have different views and ways of looking at things, but one thing that we all 100 per cent agree on is providing the best service possible to all members of our community.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/bwXFZWxdusWHsaYjdHyRzz/48933c56-84da-4d03-aa42-7526e0f05e4c_rotated_90.JPG/r0_735_3000_2430_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg