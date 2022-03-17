Owners love a laugh with customers

news, local-news,

This week, in our ongoing series on the business faces of Cowra we talk with Kendal Street Newsagency owner Christine Muddle. How long have you owned the Kendal Street Newsagency? We have been the owners since November 2010. The first 10.5 years as a partnership, but since July 2021 it has just been my husband John and I. What made you want to own the newsagency? We always liked the idea of a newsagency as a business and it has its regular flow of customers and is always a busy business. What does a typical day look like? We open at 6am, with sorting papers for delivery the first thing out. The day soon gains pace serving customers for all the different range of items we have and selling of Lotto products. No day is ever the same, which is great. What is the biggest change you have seen in the industry and how have you dealt with it? The reduced production of magazines and newspapers. However, this has allowed us to increase our range of products to include gifts, toys, books etc and we have plans to continue to increase these. Do you have any regulars you enjoy seeing? If I were to list all the customers we enjoy seeing there would be no room left for anything else in the paper! We love to have a laugh with our customers, it's great for them to see happy smiley people when they come in and we're genuinely happy to see them. What are the most popular products that people come to buy? Most popular products are still definitely newspapers, magazines and Lotto, but we know that word is spreading of all the other wonderful products we have in store: gifts, toys, stationery, jigsaws, books, tech supplies etc and we love seeing the Cowra locals come in knowing that there is somewhere local they can go to get gifts etc in town. Is there something the Cowra community might not know about you? Until I was 30 I hadn't watched any Star Wars movies, but I have been converted and am definitely a Star Wars fan.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/megtYJHSMGiWxsZWVps28b/71e07a3d-0cc6-4f66-ba97-3ade02634edc.JPG/r1229_623_4496_2469_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg