The business faces of Cowra: Ash McSpadden

Flowers, food and putting smiles on faces - there's never a dull moment at Skye & Co. As part of our ongoing series, the Cowra Guardian caught up with trainee florist Ash McSpadden to talk about her role so far and what's it like to be part of the team. What is your role and how long have you been a part of the team at Skye & Co? I'm a trainee florist and I've been here since July last year, around seven months. You have plenty of different things to do in your job - what's your favourite part of the role? I'm going to say the fact that my brain does not stop. You're constantly thinking, "What next?", what to do, trying to be creative. There is always something to do or something going on. There is no rest. You would be involved with a lot of different occasions - weddings, funerals, Valentine's Day, birthdays - is there one story that stands out? Anytime you deliver flowers, and you get that reaction off people, that is my favourite thing. No one is unhappy ever to receive flowers. There is always a shock, everyone is always in shock when you deliver flowers and go "Oh my god!". Sometimes it is so much sadder, and other times it is much happier. The sad ones are always so hard and when you deliver to elderly people, they are always like "Oh, come in". They are the cutest people, you don't want to leave. No one is ever unhappy to see us. What does a typical day look like at Skye & Co? We come in, we get orders sorted, do orders but actually no two days are the same. One morning it could be completely flipped. There is always something different going on. It's exciting. It's a very close, tight-knit team at Skye & Co. What's your favourite part about working with your colleagues? My favourite thing is we do not stop laughing. We laugh all day, every day. These girls have become family - there's no secrets, non-stop laughing and we are always hungry. All we think about is food and flowers. What is something people may not know about you? I have a huge obsession with Crocs. I wear Crocs to work every day and it started off as a joke and now it's like they are actually way too comfy that I have to work in my Crocs everyday. And I'm always hungry and I really like pink donuts, a lot.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/bwXFZWxdusWHsaYjdHyRzz/bc6e90f1-a58c-42fb-9a6e-6e6641196d1f.JPG/r0_339_4496_2879_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg