Sharps disposal bin installed

April 22 2024 - 12:57pm
Philippa Childs, Fran Stead, Anthony Collins, Pauline Rowston, and Jennifer Richmond with the new sharpies bin at Squire Park. Image Cowra Council
Residents of Cowra can now dispose of sharps safely and responsibly, thanks to a collaborative effort by Cowra Shire Council, Cowra Medical Associates, Cowra Information and Neighbourhood Centre, Optimal Pharmacy, and Western NSW Local Health District.

