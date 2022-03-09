news, local-news,

As part of our ongoing series, the Cowra Guardian caught up with Cowra Motors' Reily Daley to talk about her role and getting people on the road. How long have you been a salesperson at Cowra Motors? For about eight years, but I started working here during a maternity leave when NRMA was still here. So I did a year at NRMA then car sales. What got you into selling cars? The boss I had before, Simon Davis, kept saying 'come on Reily have a try, I think you'd be really good at it'. I kept telling him I don't know anything about cars. To that he said: "you don't need to, you just need to be open and honest" and that's worked because I still don't know anything about cars. What does a typical day look like in the dealership? We start at 8.30am with a morning meeting, then everyday is different because you don't know who is going to walk through the door. There's checking in cars and moving them around, taking pictures, getting finance sorted, making sure accessories are here, it's a lot of coordination. So there is a fair bit to it, especially given the current climate. the delays on some brands of cars, people are keeping their cars for longer because they are waiting longer for their new car. What's the biggest change you have seen in the cars you sell or the way dealerships operate?' That would be COVID and environmental factors, because the parts for cars might be made in many different countries and then assembled in another spot. There was a typhoon in one area and that destroyed a factory, a fire in Japan which destroyed another factory making semi conductor chips and there are only three of those factories in the world. Those factors have impacted the delay for new cars. Has there been a favourite vehicle you've sold? The (Ford) Ranger is a go to for a lot of people, I have sold a Mustang to someone for their 90th birthday and I've traded in a Harley-Davidson for another Mustang. Do you have any advice for those wanting to work in a car dealership? Come in and have a chat. We are always open you can come and have a look through, sit down and have a chat with anyone you are wanting to work with. We've just started an apprentice who came through on work experience with school. Is there anything the community may not know about you? Not really, I'm pretty open if you come sit at the bar and buy me a few beers I'll pretty much tell you anything. I did live overseas for six years in the Falkland Islands, there's about 3000 people that live there and it's the last stop before Antarctica. They are really lovely people, very welcoming and nice. I was also a wool classer, then had my kids and found the days were too long. I'd be up and gone before they woke up and then would return home after they were in bed. So I needed a bit of a change.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/megtYJHSMGiWxsZWVps28b/bb7ab37d-b2f9-40ee-a61b-ac5c6d512852.JPG/r1259_48_4496_1877_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg