The business faces of Cowra: Margo Vidulich

From the morning paper to the latest glossy, local newsagencies provide not only the news of the day but are an integral part of everyday routines. As part of our ongoing series, the Cowra Guardian caught up with Cowra Newsagency owner and operator Margo Vidulich to talk about how they got into the business and what has changed over the years. How long have you owned and operated Cowra Newsagency? It has been 36 years, since October 1985. What made you want to buy the Newsagency? We were living in Sydney and we could buy the freehold and live here. We had one young child at the time and ended up with three and lived upstairs for 25 years. So it was an attraction to the country and to get out of Sydney. What does a typical day look like for you? Busy. It's 5am starts, the papers arrive, deliveries are organised. Then we serve customers. What is the biggest change you've seen in the industry and how has it effected the way you operate? The introduction of computers and the internet. It's affected out paper and magazine supply. But we have a lot of older customers in Cowra, so while sales have decreased, overall because the prices have gone up it's stayed on par. But we do deliver less. What is your favourite part of running the business? All our regular customers that keep coming back and having the Olympic torch come here in 2000. What's the most popular newspaper or magazine that you sell? The Tele (Daily Telegraph) and the local paper (Cowra Guardian). Is there something the community might not know about you? That I grew up in the country, I'm a born and bred country girl. I was born in Dubbo and grew up on a property in Warren. You can't take the country out of the girl. But I am looking forward to retirement.

