LVR launches "Sleeper Drive" for Cowra track

By Dan Ryan
May 14 2024 - 12:55pm
Richard Brown of the Australian Rail Track Corporation removing sleepers one by one - Photo Dan Ryan
The Lachlan Valley Railway is calling on local businesses and residents to help support a fundraising effort for urgent track work on the railway line to Lachlan River Bridge.

Dan Ryan

Journalist

