LVR launches "Sleeper Drive" for Cowra track

The Lachlan Valley Railway is calling on local businesses and residents to help support a fundraising effort for urgent track work on the railway line to Lachlan River Bridge.
One hundred and forty timber sleepers are available for sponsorship and will be used in the next two weeks for track work on the curve between the Loco Depot and the Lachlan River Bridge.
A $100 donation per sleeper is also tax deductible.
"Sponsors will receive a certificate with the kilometre peg marking of their very own sleeper plus their name on a commemorative plaque at Cowra Rail Heritage Centre when all the sleepers are sold," said Cass Mendham, LVR Director and Cowra Operations Manager.
"We decided not to put people's names on the sleepers themselves so folks aren't tempted to walk out along the line to see them. Safety first," Cass said.
The fundraiser is just a portion of the total bill for the latest round of track work, which is estimated at between $60-70,000 just for the contracted men and machines to assist LVR track volunteers with the work.
Train rides from Cowra Station to the Lachlan Bridge on the last weekend of each month can not recommence until this work is completed.
Donations over $2 are tax deductible and can be made through the LVR website portal (www.lvr.com.au/supportus) or calling on (02) 6342 4999.
Federal Member for Riverina Michael McCormack recently announced a grant of $4,500 for the Society under the 2023-24 Volunteer Grants program.
LVR Secretary Treasurer John Healey said the grant would go to securing a sandblasting cupboard, which Mr Healey admitted "wasn't particularly sexy" but gave LVR the ability to remove rust and paint more efficiently.
This, he said, meant the rolling stock and other equipment would be renewed more efficiently, particularly with work being undertaken by volunteers.
"Across the Riverina and Central West, 16 organisations were successful in their application for grants valued between $1,000 and $5,000." Mr McCormack said.
"This funding will make a world of difference to the volunteers who make such important contributions to our community.
"Among the equipment to be purchased under the grants are barbecues, groundskeeping equipment, first aid equipment and electronics."
