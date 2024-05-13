Now's the time to talk about fire safety

Fire and Rescue NSW station 270 has held an open day ahead of cooler weather to help residents prepare and equip themselves ahead of summer.
Speaking to Cowra based FRNSW Captain Stephen Overman, he said the cooler weather was time to prepare and be safe.
"The open day is so people can see what we have, what we do, as well as talk about fire safety, it's also a good time to check smoke alarms," Captain Overman said.
"Anyone who is a property owner, anyone agricultural: now is a good time to burn off vegetation, wood and cuttings. We just ask people don't burn anything man made."
As well as sharing their expertise and gear, Captain Overman said the Cowra brigade is also currently looking for residents who were interested in firefighting.
"FRNSW is also on the lookout for new recruits. we have positions open right now for recruitment.
"We're looking for people who want to have that second job, and it's a really fulfilling second job."
Working at least 20 hours a week, the roles allow recruits to gain their MR truck license, advanced first aid, rescue training as well as access to equipment and training not available anywhere else.
"You don't need to be an athlete, the test is more about endurance and getting through the test. You'll be doing the whole test in a breathing apparatus," he said.
Cowra's Station 270 has a drill on the first and third Mondays of each month, with Capt Overman welcoming anyone interested to attend after 6pm if applicants would like to know more, particularly those who might be concerned about.
"It's a really rewarding job, you get a lot out of it and you do get compensation for it as well."
For more information about joining the brigade go to https://careers.fire.nsw.gov.au/on-call-firefighting
