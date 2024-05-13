Appointment at Country University Centre

Country University Centre Cowra has welcomed a new Learning Skills Advisor, Dr Wendy Brooks (pictured), ready to help students navigate higher education no matter what their goals are.
"The learning skills advisor is a resource for the students. There to access if they need help with academic writing, or general student life queries," Dr Brooks said.
With no student's experience and needs being the same, the CUC is set to cater to the specific goals of the student.
When asked who the CUC is for, Dr Brooks said she has a range of students she currently helps "first year students who are settling into university for the first time, postgraduates adjusting to the higher demand, as well as someone returning to university to build the digital skills to do their course online".
"It's a broad role designed to help people with their individual needs," she said of her position.
With so much of university occurring online, Dr Brooks says students often miss the shared experience of having a 'studdy buddy' to turn to help navigate the education system to get the best student experience they can.
"People always need help with referencing, writing in formal university language, and managing their timetable to fit study around their life.
"Attending university or TAFE these days, especially online can be very isolated so there's a little more dependence on someone external, so that's what I'm there for."
Student resources at the CUC include computer and WIFI access, as well as guidance through applications and student management.
CUC Cowra manager, Steve Kilner says that education is a lifeline, and that one of the most fulfilling aspects of his own role at the centre is seeing people succeed.
"One of my favourite parts of my job is seeing people graduate and get a career," he said.
"The days are gone where you say 'oh I can't study' because you can't afford it, or don't have access. These centres, you're going to get support, you'll possibly get financial assistance."
If you are interested in using the centre's services the CUC is in Kendal Street, Cowra on the web at www.cuccowraregion.org.au/ or via 0466 245 599.
