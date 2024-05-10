Pay 'unfair' says councillor

Cowra Shire Council has voted to increase fees it pays to independent members of its Audit Risk and Improvement Committee (ARIC), a move which prompted an angry response from councillor Sharon D'Elboux.
Cr D'Elboux did not disagree with fees being paid to independent members of the committee but said she took it as an insult that they were paid much more than Cowra Shire councillors.
Each council in NSW has an ARIC which is an audit, risk and improvement committee that continuously reviews and provides independent advice on how a council is functioning and managing risk.
Cowra Council voted at is meeting last month to pay the chair of its ARIC $2000 a meeting and panel members $1500 per meeting.
The pay increase stemmed from a review prompted by new legislative mandates for ARIC, scheduled to take effect on July 1, 2024.
"I find it absolutely insulting as a councillor to think that they are above and beyond in what we do as councillors," Cr D'Elboux said.
The fee, she said "is just not comparable" to what a councillor receives.
"We do, on average, three compulsory meetings a month - a committee meeting, an information meeting and a council meeting.
"If you were to divide our monthly councillor fee, it roughly comes in at $491 a meeting while ARIC members are getting $1500 a meeting.
"We do preparation, I do hours of preparation. Our reports are getting larger to read.
"It is completely and utterly unfair that our fees as councillors are capped and yet fees for other organisations, other positions on council boards are not. I'm insulted by it."
The difference in remuneration is so significant Cr D'Elboux added she would be better off not being on council, instead serving a role on ARIC.
"If I was to not re-stand (for council) and take a four year break as per the (ARIC) terms of reference I'd be able to come back and apply for an ARIC board position, only sit four meetings, make a lot more money and a have a lot more time at home with my family and friends," Cr D'Elboux said.
She went on to encourage all councils to speak out calling for recognition of the worth and value of a shire councillor.
"We are operating multi million dollar organisations, overseeing decisions at every single meeting and I find it absolutely insulting for the remuneration that we get," she said.
