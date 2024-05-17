Another $4 million for Cowra pool project

Redevelopment of the Cowra Aquatic Centre is a step closer after the Federal Government announced a grant of more than $4 million for the project.
Cowra Shire Council has been allocated $4,890,218 to rebuild the Cowra Aquatic Centre taking total funding for the project to more than $8 million.
"It was well known that the facility was ageing and damaged; and Council just didn't have the money available to deliver any upgrades," member for Riverina Michael McCormack said, announcing the extra funding.
"When I told Mayor Cr Ruth Fagan about the funding, she was absolutely ecstatic," Mr McCormack said.
Mayor Fagan said Cowra Shire Council had been "waiting for the funding for so long" and that it was "so exciting" to see the funding finally delivered.
Cowra Shire general manager Paul Devery said "With the combination of Commonwealth funding, State funding and council funding the Cowra community will benefit from an $8.5 million upgrade to the Cowra Aquatic Centre over the next three to four years".
The proposed work includes new pools plant room and filtration, main pool and toddler pool redevelopment, reversing ramp and floodlights, a new splashpad and floodlight including splashpad filtration, new retractable shades, demolition of the existing building/plant room and construction of a new swimming clubhouse building.
More in next Thursday's Cowra Guardian.
