Enterprising morning tea in aid of Cancer Council

It's time for the Cancer Council's Biggest Morning Tea again and everyone is invited to join the Cowra Community Enterprise's (CCE) Mad Hatter Tea Party at 80 Redfern Street, Cowra on Tuesday, May 21.
Creative Director of CCE, Pennie Scott, is throwing a challenge for guests to wear a hat the Mad Hatter from Alice in Wonderland's adventures would be proud of.
"Everyone is welcome from 10am until midday" she said "and we have a delicious array of home-cooked foods to accompany the beverages".
"The CCE coffee van will be on the footpath and, inside, Cass's Coffee Bar will provide back-up with other hot drinks".
Another bonus of this event is that guests can choose their own mug or cup, and take that home after the event.
"The annual Biggest Morning Tea is one of the Cancer Council's major fund-raising events and CCE is proud to contribute to their aim to find cures to cancers", founder Karren Cave said.
"For the Biggest Morning Tea, Cowra's favourite op-shop will have associated items on special, including tea-pots, cups-and-saucers, kitchen-ware, crockery and other cookery items," she said.
In addition to the kitchen-based items, there is a vast range of winter clothing including hoodies and warm coats, men's and women's jeans, trousers and pants, the all-sizes-bra-bar, furniture, jewellery, books, school uniforms, sporting shoes and children's clothing, plus much more including filling a bag with summer clothes for only $5.
Bookings are essential for catering purposes through CCE's Facebook Event Page https://www.facebook.com/events/807459054780220/?ref=newsfeed by Thursday, May 16.
Donations to the Cancer Council can be made at the Biggest Morning Tea, and pay what you think it is worth for the tea, coffee and food.
Please bring your friends, enjoy the company of others, find some bargains and enquire about becoming a volunteer - welcome everyone.
Enquiries to the C C E Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/CowraCommunityEnterprise
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.