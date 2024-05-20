Cowra Guardian
Enterprising morning tea in aid of Cancer Council

May 20 2024 - 10:18am
It's time for the Cancer Council's Biggest Morning Tea again and everyone is invited to join the Cowra Community Enterprise's (CCE) Mad Hatter Tea Party at 80 Redfern Street, Cowra on Tuesday, May 21.

Local News

