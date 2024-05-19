Push to improve access

Katy Oliver, an advocate for disability rights in Cowra, has raised concerns about the lack of amenities and accessibility for people with disabilities in the community.
"There is a distinct lack of disabled facilities in Cowra," Ms Oliver said.
"I think putting in purpose built amenities for toileting would be ideal. It is a basic human right to access safe, clean toilet facilities."
"Just the basics is what is lacking, car park spaces, picnic tables, footpath - just those basic things would be a good place to start," she said.
Ms Oliver, whose nine-year-old son Clyde uses a wheelchair, highlighted the challenges faced by individuals and families like hers in accessing essential facilities.
"My nine year old son was diagnosed with ataxic cerebral palsy when he was 18 months old, he is for the most part in a wheelchair to get around," she said
"Having a child that can't access facilities like playgrounds within your own community is something that you don't really think about till you have to."
According to the Australian Government Department of Social Services, millions of Australians identify as having a disability, with over a million in New South Wales alone.
Ms Oliver emphasised the need for better provision of disabled amenities, equipment, and accessible toilet facilities in Cowra.
"There is a lack of suitable public toilet facilities for physically disabled people, particularly adults," she said.
"There's also a lack of suitable recreational facilities to access within the community,"
Ms Oliver pointed out the absence of basic facilities such as suitable playground equipment and accessible public toilets in Cowra, contrasting it with other towns like Boorowa, Young, Cootamundra, and Wellington, which have implemented inclusive spaces.
"We've travelled a lot for appointments over the last few years and we've come across playgrounds in Boorowa, Young, Cootamundra, and Wellington who have created and implemented these accessible and inclusive spaces, so it brings up that sort of question if they can do it, why can't Cowra?" she said.
She stressed the importance of simple amenities like parking spaces, picnic tables, footpaths, and sheltered seating for the disabled community.
"It's the simple things, like being able to go to the park for a picnic, there's a lack of footpaths and a lack of shelter over seating. Not to mention not being able to take your child to the park to play," she said.
"Safe parking spaces that are big enough to accommodate rear car access, say you're in a powered wheelchair and you need rear access from the vehicle, there is a lack of those parking spaces."
In her efforts to address these issues, Ms Oliver has joined Cowra Councils access committee, which meets bi-monthly to discuss issues, workshop ideas and advocate for the community. Katy has also reached out to other regional councils and foundations for suggestions and guidance.
"The biggest thing from my perspective is just to raise awareness that we are quite behind other regional centres," she said.
"I've spoken with Dubbo and Gundagai Regional Councils and they've actually shared their plans and costings of playgrounds and toilet facilities that they've already implemented.
"I've been chatting with the Touch by Olivia Foundation for several years. They advocate for and help plan accessible playgrounds."
She urged community members to raise issues and engage with local authorities to prioritise disability access in urban planning and development.
"Going forward people that are affected by the lack of these facilities need to let their local councillors know, by writing to them, because the leaders of our community don't know about these things until they're told," she said.
"For businesses as well, the council actually have an access incentive scheme fund for local business, non for profit community organisations to obtain financial assistance and improve their access.
"The council's previous inclusion action plan which was in 2017 was brought to my attention a few years ago when I started making inquiries about playgrounds.
"There's quite a lot of things in there which need more of a plan, it's all well and good to have it in writing, but you actually need to create a plan.
"The council needs to lead the project, get all the ideas from the community which is what they've done with the recent survey and then actually put things into place."
A spokesperson from the Cowra Shire Council stated that the council is reviewing its Disability Inclusion Action Plan (DIAP) and Access Incentive Scheme Grant program to improve access to services and facilities for people with disabilities.
"Cowra Council is committed to upholding the fundamental right of choice for individuals with disabilities and building an inclusive community which promotes access to services, information and employment to all within the Cowra Local Government area," Council said.
"Council has undertaken a comprehensive review of the adopted Disability Inclusion Action Plan (2017) and will be presenting a draft, new DIAP to Council for consideration in May 2024."
The Access Incentive Scheme Grant program, which provides funding for projects to enhance accessibility, offers support for businesses, community organizations, and service providers.
Projects such as automated access doors, ramps, handrails, signage, and auditory aides are eligible for funding of up to $10,000 per application.
Applications for the grant program are open throughout the year, with forms available on the council's website.
Ms Oliver's advocacy underscores the broader need for inclusive infrastructure and support systems to ensure equal opportunities and quality of life for all members of the community.
"This will also make the town more attractive to tourists and people who are travelling through, which equates to supporting local businesses in town."
"Holistically these projects are basic necessities that will improve everyone's life in the community. My job is to raise awareness and get community support to make change and improve our community for all," Ms Oliver said.
- by Cara Kemp
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.