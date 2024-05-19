Cowra Guardian
Cowra Guardian's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Push to improve access

May 20 2024 - 9:49am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clyde Oliver enjoying the accessible parks in Cootamundra.
Clyde Oliver enjoying the accessible parks in Cootamundra.

Katy Oliver, an advocate for disability rights in Cowra, has raised concerns about the lack of amenities and accessibility for people with disabilities in the community.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.