Pop-Up keeping Cowra covered in winter

A winter clothing pop-up shop, Evergreen Clothing Co, has opened in the former Bryant's Packaging building at the rear of Silly Solly's in Cowra.
The store, which is selling winter clothing and workwear, opened its doors for the first time last Saturday, May 11.
Owner, Lisa Toohey-Bott said Evergreen Clothing Co is "in response to a lot of people in the community making the comment that you can't get affordable clothing in town."
Ms Toohey-Bott also owns Silly Sollys.
"Evergreen Clothing Co. is an entity in its own right," owner Lisa Toohey-Bott said.
"I thought I'd see if a pop-up winter store would work. It'll be trading through the winter months.
"It is about listening to what the community is saying. I've invested a lot in regional NSW so I thought I'd see if something like (Evergreen Clothing Co) resonates with the community.
"If it works, it works and if it doesn't, I will own a lot of clothes. The early feedback has been great, and we've had especially good response to our warm workwear range."
Ms Toohey-Bott has taken the site as a short term lease.
"There are no plans to extend it past a pop-up shop at this stage, but it might be something I can do on and off for a period of time. On the upside, we've been able to add extra roles to our team too. I'm hoping Cowra gets right behind us again."
