New category included in Cowra Council's Community Grants Program

The next round of Cowra Council's Community Grants Program is now open, with the inclusion of a new category this year for 'New Community Events'. "Cowra Council has supported many worthwhile projects through the grants program over the past six years, providing community groups the opportunity to update their equipment or undertake improvements to infrastructure and buildings," Cowra Mayor, Councillor Bill West said. "Council is now pleased to introduce the New Community Events category to the grants program, which will offer a maximum of $1,000 to support new events held within Cowra Shire, with broad appeal to both the local and the wider community, that celebrate significant occasions, encourage cultural diversity or bring communities together." Now in its thirteenth round, council's annual grants program allows eligible individuals and community groups to apply and lodge their application by Monday, February 28 2022. "Round One of the program undertaken last year was very well subscribed with 16 applications approved totaling $18,655 in funding," Cr West said. "Council has enjoyed seeing many of these projects already completed or near completion with the funding and look forward to seeing what ideas Cowra community groups come up with for this round," Successful applicants under Round One of 2021/2022 program included the Woodstock and District Progress Association (assistance to print tourist brochure, newsletter and Village Community Plan), Riding for the Disabled, Cowra (installation of water pipeline), Cowra Amateur Swimming Club (improvements to clubhouse), Upper Lachlan Bushwalkers (first aid training), Cowra Region Suicide Awareness Group (assistance to purchase gazebo and trestle tables) and Cowra Little Athletics (purchase of 150 drink bottles). The guidelines and criteria remain the same this round, with council looking for community groups who are not-for-profit, primarily volunteer-run and based within the Cowra Shire with projects that directly benefit the local community. Applicants that were successful in Round One of the Community Grants Program are able to apply again under Round Two, provided they have submitted their acquittal report. Application forms and guidelines are available at Council's website www.cowracouncil.com.au and at council's front desk at 116 Kendal St, Cowra. For more information, contact Cowra Council's Grants and Executive Projects Officer, Lawrance Ryan on 6340 2035 or email lryan@cowra.nsw.gov.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/bwXFZWxdusWHsaYjdHyRzz/ef6b6a22-b45b-457c-bfc2-c911544b03b4.jpeg/r0_270_2048_1427_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

New category included in Cowra Council's Community Grants Program