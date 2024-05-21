Library taking part in National Storytime

The Australian Library and Information Association has revealed this year's National Simultaneous Storytime shared story.
Everyone will be reading Bowerbird Blues by Australian author and illustrator Aura Parker on the same day, at the same time across Australia!
Join in the fun on Wednesday, May 22 at 12 noon when the staff will be sharing the story at Cowra with a super special guest - a local paramedic.
Bowerbird Blues stars a beautiful bowerbird on the search for (you guessed it) blue.
It's a moving story of longing and connection, that unfolds as the bowerbird's search sends him soaring across the sea, sky and city.
He swoops and snatches vibrant treasures for his collection, and soon his bower - a mix of natural and unnatural objects - attracts something greater and more fulfilling than he could ever have imagined.
When learning her book was selected as this year's NSS story, author Aura Parker said "National Simultaneous Storytime brings us together and makes us smile, and the shared experience can send imaginations soaring to new heights".
"I am surprised and blown away with excitement that Bowerbird Blues has been chosen as the book for 2024."
In 2023, NSS saw over two million children reading on the day.
For 2024, the Association has adjusted the time slightly with the goal of further supporting librarians, teachers, parents, and caregivers to get millions of kids in Australia, New Zealand, and around the world reading together.
NSS throws an international spotlight on the important work that libraries do every day.
"When we read together it helps language development, learning and literacy, all while building community. It's also a lot of fun," said ALIA Acting CEO Trish Hepworth.
