Cowra's residential land values see sharp increase

With those in city areas continuing to seek a tree change during the pandemic, as well as record low interest rates and a lack of supply, Cowra's residential land values have experienced a sharp increase in the last 12 months. According to NSW Valuer General, Dr David Parker, residential land values in the shire increased 38.7 per cent between July 1, 2020 and July 1, 2021. It is one of the strongest increases in the Central Tablelands region, just shy of Orange (39.7 per cent). In comparison, Cowra's residential land values only increased 7.9 per cent between July 2019 and July 2020. "The strongest increases were experienced in Orange (39.7 per cent) and Cowra (38.7 per cent) given the high level of interest from purchasers seeking alternative lifestyle options in regional areas over metropolitan living," Dr Parker said. "This movement combined with record low mortgage rates, improving economic conditions and low listing numbers has led to a strong increase in residential land values across the Central Tablelands." Cowra also experienced the strongest increase in industrial land values. Between July 2020 and July 2021, values increased 21.8 per cent in Cowra compared to 14.6 per cent across the Central Tablelands. This is compared to the period between July 2019 and July 2020, when the shire experience a moderate increase of 9.4 per cent. "Cowra (21.8 per cent) and Orange (18.6 percent) experienced strong increases attributable to a limited supply of industrial land and strong demand from local businesses underpinned by confidence in these highly diversified local economies," Dr Parker said. "Lithgow (-5.5 per cent) experienced a moderate decrease due to the transition away from the coal industry." Commercial land values across the Central Tablelands are also on the rise with an increase of 11.2 per cent. The strongest increases were experienced in Mid-Western Regional (22.2 per cent) and Orange (14.1 per cent), mostly attributable to the strong demand from the health, tourism, manufacturing, and mining sectors, as well as returned market confidence following the effects of COVID-19. There was also a strong increase in rural land values, according to Dr Parker, which rose 22.1 per cent in the region during the same 12 month period. "Very strong increases were recorded in Mid-Western Regional (30.2 per cent), Blayney (27.5 per cent) and Orange (25.1 per cent) underpinned by the growth in regional residential markets and a continued trend of metropolitan purchasers seeking affordable lifestyle options in regional areas," Dr Parker said. "This movement combined with low interest rates, strong economic confidence, and low sale listing numbers led to strong increases across all rural lifestyle markets across the region. "Rural land values suitable for primary production experienced strong increases given high commodity prices, low interest rates and favourable seasonal conditions." The total land value for the Central Tablelands region experienced a strong increase of 21.8 per cent between July 1, 2020 and July 1, 2021, from $21.9 billion to $26.7 billion. In comparison, the total land value only increase 4.1 per cent in the 12 months prior, from $21.0 billion to $21.9 billion.

