  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Local News

School is back in session for Cowra's students

Local News

Students across Cowra and the district have started their return to school this week, albeit with a few changes to the weekly routine.

Both students and staff have received Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) kits and are being urged to be tested twice a week.

Keeping students in cohort groups and the use of masks are some of the other measures in place to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Share your photos with us

Have your little ones started kindergarten this week? Maybe your house is a bit quieter now with all the kids back at school.

We would love to see pics of your kids ready to start the school year.

Email your photos to kelsey.sutor@austcommunitymedia.com.au to be featured in a gallery.

READ MORE:

Graduate Women celebrate scholarship recipients

Cowra's residential land values see sharp increase

Full circle: Commissioner Webb sworn in at Boorowa Central

What do you think?

Send a letter to the editor by filling out the online form below.

Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: