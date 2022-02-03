School is back in session for Cowra's students

news, local-news,

Students across Cowra and the district have started their return to school this week, albeit with a few changes to the weekly routine. Both students and staff have received Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) kits and are being urged to be tested twice a week. Keeping students in cohort groups and the use of masks are some of the other measures in place to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. Have your little ones started kindergarten this week? Maybe your house is a bit quieter now with all the kids back at school. We would love to see pics of your kids ready to start the school year. Email your photos to kelsey.sutor@austcommunitymedia.com.au to be featured in a gallery. READ MORE: Graduate Women celebrate scholarship recipients Cowra's residential land values see sharp increase Full circle: Commissioner Webb sworn in at Boorowa Central Send a letter to the editor by filling out the online form below. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/bwXFZWxdusWHsaYjdHyRzz/9486bca6-9e90-4f0b-a35c-4d4a6de65a40_rotated_90.JPG/r0_8_2740_1556_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg