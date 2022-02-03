School is back in session for Cowra's students
Students across Cowra and the district have started their return to school this week, albeit with a few changes to the weekly routine.
Both students and staff have received Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) kits and are being urged to be tested twice a week.
Keeping students in cohort groups and the use of masks are some of the other measures in place to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.
