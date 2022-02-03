$50,000 recovery grants open to Cowra's small businesses

news, local-news,

Small businesses and not-for-profit organisations in the Cowra local government area can now apply for grants of up to $50,000 to help them recover following recent storms and floods. The Storm and Flood Disaster Recovery Small Business Grant is designed to help cover the costs of clean-up and reinstatement of a small business or not-for-profit organisation's operations who suffered direct physical damage as a result of the widespread severe storms and flooding throughout November and December 2021. Minister for Emergency Services and Resilience and Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke said the grants would help businesses and not-for-profits continue the clean-up effort and get back on their feet in disaster declared areas including Weddin, Hilltops, Cowra and Cootamundra-Gundagai. "The grants of up to $50,000 can go towards the cost of safety inspections, building repairs, cleaning equipment, materials needed to resume trade, disposing of debris and spoiled stock, replacing work vehicles or leasing temporary office space," Ms Cooke said. "These new grants complement the existing financial assistance already available to home owners, primary producers and local councils. "Storm season will continue until March, so I am encouraging all communities to be vigilant to the ongoing threats in the short-term, and continue working with us in the long-term to build a more resilient NSW." For more information and to apply, call Service NSW on 13 77 88, or go to: www.service.nsw.gov.au/transaction/apply-storms-and-flood-disaster-recovery-small-business-grant

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/bwXFZWxdusWHsaYjdHyRzz/809cdb08-601c-4396-b307-7a58a4e58732.jpg/r0_413_4032_2691_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg