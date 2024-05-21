Cowra rainfall 134mm above average

After dropping into 'drought affected' late last year Cowra is now classified as "non drought affected" according to the latest seasonal update from the Department of Primary Industries (DPI).
The drought rating comes off the back of 134.9mm of more than average rainfall in the past six months.
Since the beginning of December last year Cowra farmers have enjoyed the benefit of 430.2mm of rain.
The previous six months saw 245.4mm recorded at the Cowra airport weather station which resulted in Cowra temporarily dropping into a drought "recovery" classification..
Cowra's mean annual rainfall is 598.1mm. The mean for the six months from December through to the end of May is 295.3mm
The DPI currently classifies Cowra as being in a non-drought area while further to the north east Bathurst is drought affected (intensifying) as are most parts of the Central Tablelands north of Eugowra.
While Cowra farmers enjoy the benefits of the extra precipitation NSW DPI said the Combined Drought Indicator (CDI) shows approximately 60% of the Central Tablelands is in the Drought Affected category at the end of April.
"Areas in the east of the region have seen conditions improve in response to well-timed follow up rainfall events in April. However, further rainfall is crucial in maintaining recent improvements," NSW DPI said.
"April rainfall has been above average for the entire region. This rainfall has improved the outlook for cropping and grazing enterprises, and winter cropping programs are underway for many regions," they said.
