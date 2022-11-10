Cowra Guardian

New residents to Cowra were welcomed to town by Cowra Shire Council

By Brendan McCool
November 10 2022 - 4:30pm
Cowra has welcomed almost twenty new residents to the town and region at a Welcome to Cowra Morning Tea at the Cowra Civic Centre.

