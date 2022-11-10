Cowra has welcomed almost twenty new residents to the town and region at a Welcome to Cowra Morning Tea at the Cowra Civic Centre.
The event was hosted by Cowra Shire Council on September 10 and was open for all new residents and their families who have moved here in the last couple of years to get to know more locals and ask any questions.
Cowra Shire Council mayor Bill West said the welcome morning tea was all about allowing the new residents to meet new people. make friends and ask any questions they had of the Council staff which were in attendance.
Cr West said this event was the first of hopefully many more similar events.
Among some of the guests who attended were Vera Penhey, who has been living in Cowra for a few years and James McInerney who has settled in town more recently.
Mr McInerney said he grew up in Young before moving to Sydney for work and he decided to come back to the region after retiring.
He said one of the main reasons he chose to settle in Cowra was the Lachlan Valley Railway, of which hye was a member of in the 1970's.
For Jan and Clive Ellis, who have lived in Cowra for the past couple of years, they said part of the reasons they moved to town was that the people in the region are quite friendly.
Another reason which drew to Cowra, Mrs Ellis said was one of their children moved to Cowra and one of their other children lives in Young.
