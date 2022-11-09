Cowra residents out and about of an evening or early morning are being buzzed and then bitten by mosquitos in increasing numbers.
Damp conditions following recent flooding are providing perfect breeding conditions for mosquitos prompting Western NSW Local Health District (WNSWLHD) to urge the community to protect themselves against mosquito bites.
Last mosquito season Japanese encephalitis (JE) virus was detected in NSW for the first time.
A total of 13 confirmed cases (people with severe illness) were notified in NSW last season, including from areas in Western NSW. In addition, JE was detected in samples from commercial pig farms in western NSW indicating the virus is likely circulating in the mosquito population.
JE vaccine is now recommended for people aged two months or older who live or routinely work in 41 Local Government Areas, including; Bogan, Bourke, Brewarrina, Cobar, Coonamble, Dubbo Regional, Forbes, Gilgandra, Lachlan, Narromine, Parkes, Walgett, Warren, Warrumbungle and Weddin shires, with identified JE risk in the WNSWLHD who:
JE is a mosquito borne disease that may affect animals, including pigs, and humans. The virus is spread by mosquito bites.
Also making news:
"It is really important to protect yourself from mosquito bites as mosquitoes can spread viruses including Japanese encephalitis," WNSWLHD Director of Public Health Priscilla Stanley said.
Less than one per cent of people infected with JE experience symptoms, which typically include fever, joint pain, and rash. Occasionally, JE can cause severe a neurological illness with headache, seizures, and neck stiffness.
"There is no specific treatment for JE or other mosquito-borne viruses. The best way to avoid infection is to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes," Ms Stanley said.
"Unfortunately, our recent wet weather has led to very high mosquito numbers, so we need the community to be particularly vigilant and take steps to avoid mosquito bites.
"We know mosquitoes are most active between dusk and dawn, and we need people planning activities near waterways or where mosquitoes are present to be especially cautious, particularly those in the vicinity of the Murray River and its branches."
Protect yourself and your family by:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.