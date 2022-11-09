Anonymous donor pledges $5000 - 'Big hugs' in support family of Cowra tragedy

An anonymous donor has given $5,000 to the Gofundme account set up for the family whose two year old son tragically passed away from a dog attack in Cowra Tuesday.
The Gofundme page was set up by two local women, Takeia Whiting and Caitlin Makepeace, to help raise funds to support the family.
The fundraising effort is already nearing $6000 towards the $10,000 target.
In a statement on the Gofundme page the organisers said "We have taken it upon ourselves to start a go fund me page to help for any expenses upcoming and to help support the family."
Staff at Cowra's Information and Neighbourhood Centre have also shown support for the fundraiser and posted a heartfelt message about the young boy.
"Please help give this little boy the sendoff he deserves," the staff posted on social media.
"We will miss his little smiling face; we will miss him pressing the water fountain and spilling the water all over the floor and his cheeky little grin.
"But rest assured, baby boy no one will ever play with the wooden truck again; it is packed away with your name on it.
"Big hugs to your mumma and sisters," the CINC team posted.
Anyone wanting to support the family and donate to the fundraising efforts should follow this link or search online for the Gofundme Pollard Family Fundraiser.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
