Ladies enjoy further Consistency Singles games

We had more great games of Consistency Singles this week. On Thursday, Sonia Morgan defeated Mim Schroder, Kath Nelson defeated Jen Davies and Dawn Dye defeated Kerrin Fisher in a great game. Results for Tuesday were Kath Nelson defeated Sonia Morgan, Dorcas Presnell won on a forfeit, Anne Castelli defeated Gail Rogers, Marlene Nicholls defeated Jo Davies and Sharen Hubber defeated Leila Burns in a cracker of a game. Games for Thursday, February 3 will be: K Nelson v D Presnell, marker J Bailey. J Day v A Castelli, marker Jo Davies. M Nicholls v S Hubber, marker L Burns. D Dye v S Davis, marker S Morgan. Some great bowls being played in our first Championship for the year. Get your fours teams in by Tuesday, February 8. Look after yourselves in the heat and keep hydrated. Happy bowling and see you on the green.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/bwXFZWxdusWHsaYjdHyRzz/10f69aaa-15c1-4507-a8e9-bfbfd9219471.jpg/r0_170_1009_740_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg