Cowra Japanese Garden designer's son passes

Hirohisa (Hiro) Nakajima, a son of Cowra Japanese Garden designer Ken Nakajima, has passed away in Tokyo, Japan.
Hiro Nakajima was president of Consolidate Garden Research Inc. His sister Yoshi is now expected to become president of the company.
Before he passed away Hiro Nakajima arranged for three Japanese landscape architects to visit the Cowra Japanese Garden this month.
He was farewelled in a Buddhist ceremony on April 18, 2024 attended by Japanese Garden deputy chairman Tony Mooney and Cowra Shire Deputy mayor Paul Smith.
While not working on the construction or design of the Cowra Garden Hiro Nakajima did attend its opening, Mr Mooney said.
"He was responsible for a (Japanese) Garden in Thailand and Oman," Mr Mooney said.
"His father would have started it, but he died about 23 years ago.
Hiro visited Cowra with his father's ashes, leaving some at the Cowra Japanese Garden.
Speaking about the upcoming visit of the Japanese landscape architects to Cowra Mr Mooney said they would be spending a week working on the garden from May 13.
Mr Mooney and Cr Paul Smith were invited to take part in the Buddhist ceremony.
Mr Mooney also visited the Australian embassy, by invitation, in Tokyo during his visit.
