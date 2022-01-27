Cowra puts fight to Dubbo in Western Zone Premier League clash

sport, local-sport,

Dubbo continued its dominant form in the Western Zone Premier League taking a 74-run victory over Cowra on the weekend. The home side won the toss and elected to bat, getting off to a slow start and only managing 11 runs before Jacob Hill lost his wicket, caught off Emerson Baratto's bowling in the third over. However the Dubbo said continued on slowly but surely with a string of 20-odd efforts from fellow opener Ben Wheeler, Brock Larance, Martin Jeffery and Anthony Atlee helping to creep up the score. Ben Knaggs fell just three runs short of a half century and finished the innings not out, giving the visitors a healthy total of 208 to chase. It was a similar start for Cowra, who plugged along until the sixth over when opener Sam McNaught was dismissed, caught off the bowling of Mathew Skinner. Fellow opener Mac Webster managed to score an impressive 43 runs with five deliveries finding the boundary for four. However his fight for a half century was cut short bowled cleanly by Larance. Two 20-odd efforts from Jacob McNaught and Jackson Moodie help to bring up the run chase, but a tail order collapse saw the visitors fall short in the 31st over. Dubbo 208 (Ben Knaggs 47*, Ben Wheeler 29, Anthony Atlee 28; Sam McNaught 2/15, Mac Webster 2/32, Emerson Baratto 2/34) defeated Cowra 10/134 (Mac Webster 43, Jacob McNaught 28, Jackson Moodie 20; Bailey Edmunds 3/36, Brock Larance 3/39, Riley Keen 2/6)

