Offender leaves court before sentencing

An arrest warrant was issued for Daniel Kitchen after he left the Cowra Court before he was sentenced on a drive disqualified charge on April 24, 2024.
The court heard Kitchen was before the court on his seventh drive disqualified charge.
He left the court before magistrate Rana Daher had a chance to sentence him.
After finding the charge against Kitchen proven Ms Daher set his matter aside, telling him she wanted to consider sentence.
Kitchen then went to the back of the court but was no where to be found when Ms Daher recalled him for sentencing.
The court had earlier heard Kitchen had served a jail sentence on a previous drive disqualified charge.
"He's a man disqualified for life," the police prosecutor told the court who has had "too many chances".
Kitchen was also before the court charged with not giving particulars to a driver he was involved in an accident with and not giving way.
Ms Daher convicted him of both charges fining him $350 on each stating his actions "strike at the heart of community safety".
