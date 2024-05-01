RDA will be operational 'rain hail or shine'

Cowra Riding for Disabled won't be impacted by weather once its new covered arena is completed.
The group operates every Wednesday, with its roughly 44 students arriving to learn horse riding, carriage, dressage and mounted games.
Through their tailored riding programs, students living with disabilities are able to find a sense of freedom and independence they may not generally have.
With a range of programs, participants report improvements in balance, posture and mobility, as well as a greater sense of community and emotional well being.
One aspect of the program the RDA could not contend with until now was weather.
With students mostly coming locally as well as far as Canowindra, RDA Secretary Jenny Wright says the new construction of a shelter means lessons will never be rained out.
"The construction of the undercover arena is near complete, but we'll have to get approval from Council before we can begin using it," Ms Wright said.
Once the construction is complete and approved, the arena will cover an area large enough to run classes regardless of weather conditions.
Images show the scale of the construction, which has been undertaken by Central West Customs.
"We'd also like to thank Ryan Keith from Central West Customs and the Cowra Showground Trust. And Steph Cooke, she did so much helping us get the project underway," Ms Wright said.
Through ongoing fundraising and volunteering efforts, the RDA continues to support individuals of all abilities.
"We really appreciate all the support from the Cowra community, supporting our op shop. Volunteers are always welcome to come and help."
If you are interested in supporting the RDA, you are encouraged to visit the op shop on Showground Lane, or visit www.rdansw.org.au
