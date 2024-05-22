Cowra Guardian
Cowra Guardian's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Cowra banking customers asked to share stories

By Eliza Spencer
May 22 2024 - 10:52am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Cowra residents who have experienced financial hardship have been asked to share their stories and improve experiences within the banking system, as part of an independent inquiry into banking code compliance.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.