Lifeline to run DV workshop for frontline staff

Lifeline Central West is holding a free two day domestic and family violence response training for frontline workers in Cowra on May 27 and 28.
The two workshop will provide practical knowledge and skills in implementing the Recognise, Respond and Refer Model (c) in a frontline worker context.
The workshop is offered as a standalone workshop or as part of the Assessment Pathway towards assessment.
Free for frontline workers, the course is running at Club Cowra on Monday, May 27 and Tuesday, May 28 from 9am to 5pm.
Smaller one day focussed workshops are also available, with travel and accommodation expenses covered for eligible workers.
For more information please go to www.dvalert.org.au
Enrol at https://www.dvalert.org.au/dv-alert-foundations-2-day-cowra-club-cowra-cselif06972
Delivery of training and assessment on behalf of Lifeline Australia (RTO 88036)
