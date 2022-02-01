Beginners enjoy Tuesday bridge games

sport, local-sport,

On Monday six and a half tables played a Mitchell. Winners were: North South 1st Marianna Xerri and Tiit Tonuri 77.5 per cent 2nd Yvonne and Stephen Bell 57.14 per cent 3rd Judi Smith and Geoff Casey 45.71 per cent East West 1st Jean Mary Fagan and Nola Johnston 70.83 per cent 2nd Vanda Cassim and Alayne Gouge 51.67 per cent 3rd Elizabeth Kelly and Peter Fagan 51.25 per cent We played the first of our Tuesday games for the year earlier this week, with nine tables playing a Mitchell. Congratulations to the winners, in particular to the very new Lorraine Stubbing who waxes in a winning partnership with Margi Bargwanna. North South 1st Yvonne Bell and Geoff Casey 65.97 per cent 2nd Judi Smith and Joan Hurst 55.56 per cent 3rd Cathy Starr and Marianna Xerri 54.40 per cent 4th Ian Lee and Phil Millard 51.85 per cent 5th Yvonne Lawrie and Jenni Fagan 50.69 per cent East West 1st Margi Bargwanna and Lorraine Stubbing 66.20 per cent 2nd Peter Fagan and Eugene Marais 60.42 per cent 3rd Anne Coates and Bobby Cooley 55.09 per cent Equal 3rd Anne Loveridge and Janine Millner 55.09 per cent 5th Tiit Tonuri and Bev Oliver 49.51 per cent Lessons are starting next Tuesday so if you are interested please let Sally know. ' The Tom Skene commences on Monday and will run for the next four weeks. Jenni has the book. READ MORE: Eisenhauer takes out B Grade Singles final Cowra puts fight to Dubbo in Western Zone Premier League clash Grenfell prove a dominant force in Matt Morrison Shield Send a letter to the editor by filling out the online form below. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/35WVUfxfAJ5ewz9B7wdJW9B/82a0d350-7170-4483-8986-ac786e0f93ed.png/r0_297_670_676_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg