  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Local Sport

Beginners enjoy Tuesday bridge games

Local Sport
Beginners enjoy Tuesday bridge games

On Monday six and a half tables played a Mitchell.

Winners were:

North South

1st Marianna Xerri and Tiit Tonuri 77.5 per cent

2nd Yvonne and Stephen Bell 57.14 per cent

3rd Judi Smith and Geoff Casey 45.71 per cent

East West

1st Jean Mary Fagan and Nola Johnston 70.83 per cent

2nd Vanda Cassim and Alayne Gouge 51.67 per cent

3rd Elizabeth Kelly and Peter Fagan 51.25 per cent

We played the first of our Tuesday games for the year earlier this week, with nine tables playing a Mitchell.

Congratulations to the winners, in particular to the very new Lorraine Stubbing who waxes in a winning partnership with Margi Bargwanna.

North South

1st Yvonne Bell and Geoff Casey 65.97 per cent

2nd Judi Smith and Joan Hurst 55.56 per cent

3rd Cathy Starr and Marianna Xerri 54.40 per cent

4th Ian Lee and Phil Millard 51.85 per cent

5th Yvonne Lawrie and Jenni Fagan 50.69 per cent

East West

1st Margi Bargwanna and Lorraine Stubbing 66.20 per cent

2nd Peter Fagan and Eugene Marais 60.42 per cent

3rd Anne Coates and Bobby Cooley 55.09 per cent

Equal 3rd Anne Loveridge and Janine Millner 55.09 per cent

5th Tiit Tonuri and Bev Oliver 49.51 per cent

Lessons are starting next Tuesday so if you are interested please let Sally know. '

The Tom Skene commences on Monday and will run for the next four weeks.

Jenni has the book.

READ MORE:

Eisenhauer takes out B Grade Singles final

Cowra puts fight to Dubbo in Western Zone Premier League clash

Grenfell prove a dominant force in Matt Morrison Shield

What do you think?

Send a letter to the editor by filling out the online form below.

Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: