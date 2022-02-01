Beginners enjoy Tuesday bridge games
On Monday six and a half tables played a Mitchell.
Winners were:
North South
1st Marianna Xerri and Tiit Tonuri 77.5 per cent
2nd Yvonne and Stephen Bell 57.14 per cent
3rd Judi Smith and Geoff Casey 45.71 per cent
East West
1st Jean Mary Fagan and Nola Johnston 70.83 per cent
2nd Vanda Cassim and Alayne Gouge 51.67 per cent
3rd Elizabeth Kelly and Peter Fagan 51.25 per cent
We played the first of our Tuesday games for the year earlier this week, with nine tables playing a Mitchell.
Congratulations to the winners, in particular to the very new Lorraine Stubbing who waxes in a winning partnership with Margi Bargwanna.
North South
1st Yvonne Bell and Geoff Casey 65.97 per cent
2nd Judi Smith and Joan Hurst 55.56 per cent
3rd Cathy Starr and Marianna Xerri 54.40 per cent
4th Ian Lee and Phil Millard 51.85 per cent
5th Yvonne Lawrie and Jenni Fagan 50.69 per cent
East West
1st Margi Bargwanna and Lorraine Stubbing 66.20 per cent
2nd Peter Fagan and Eugene Marais 60.42 per cent
3rd Anne Coates and Bobby Cooley 55.09 per cent
Equal 3rd Anne Loveridge and Janine Millner 55.09 per cent
5th Tiit Tonuri and Bev Oliver 49.51 per cent
Lessons are starting next Tuesday so if you are interested please let Sally know. '
The Tom Skene commences on Monday and will run for the next four weeks.
Jenni has the book.
