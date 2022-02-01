Eisenhauer takes out B Grade Singles final

sport, local-sport,

Last weekend the deferred 2021 B Grade Singles final was played, with Club Manager Marc Eisenhauer defeating Men's Club President Alan Anderson 31-26. Starting Saturday afternoon, Alan got out to a handy lead only for Marc to level the match 19-all after 26 ends when the match was called to a halt due to an electrical storm. When the match resumed Sunday morning, Marc took the lead on the first end and held off Alan to claim the title after 39 ends. The second round of the A Grade Pairs was also played last week with one major upset when Robert Oliver and Ken Porter defeated two time defending champions Bruce Oliver and Noel Hubber 27-12 on Wednesday. In the other matches, Peter Lesueur and Mark Hubber defeated Cobar Houghton and Joh Pickard 23-9, Chris Pearce and Michael Baldwin defeated Robbie Byrne and David Bohanna 21-18 while Ian Nelson and Neville Connor received a forfeit from Clyde and Terry Draper. In this Saturday's semi-finals, Peter Lesueur/Mark Hubber play Robert Oliver/Ken Porter and Ian Nelson/Neville Connor play Chris Pearce/Michael Baldwin. The 2022 C Grade Pairs will also get underway this week with Tom Peadon/Russel Simpson playing Michael Bonner/John Probert and Trevor Ellis/Chris Pearce playing Bill Hayes/Kevin Webb. Entries for the B Grade Pairs are still being taken, closing Friday, February 11 with the first round to be played on or before Saturday, February 19. The 37th Annual Festival Fours Tournament is on track to be the most successful in a number of years, with entries heading towards a full quota of 42 teams. Entries for the tournament closes Tuesday, February 22 and can be made by contacting the Bowls Office on 6341 3219 or cowrabowlsoffice@bigpond.com READ MORE: Cowra juniors to feature at Women's Ashes Test match Cowra puts fight to Dubbo in Western Zone Premier League clash Grenfell prove a dominant force in Matt Morrison Shield Send a letter to the editor by filling out the online form below. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/bwXFZWxdusWHsaYjdHyRzz/7ed41c25-16e2-4c85-ac0b-af623a8ca5e4.jpg/r0_46_598_384_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg