Councillor objectives

Prior to the December 2021 Cowra Shire Council elections candidates for the nine vacant councillor positions made a number of pledges.
Those elected are serving a term of just 1015 days with the current term shortened due to the COVID pandemic.
The 2021 elections were originally planned for 2020, but were delayed twice due to COVID.
The nine elected councillors now have 143 days to deliver their pledges with the next Local Government elections planned for Saturday, September 14, 2024.
Some candidates had a lot to say, others preferred to speak of their achievements and time in Cowra.
Following is what they told Cowra Guardian readers in 2021 they hoped to achieve if elected.
Mayor Ruth Fagan
"The council is in a strong financial position and our long-term financial plan has a lot of large sewerage and water projects which take most of our revenue for the future, but refurbishing the pool, continuing to upgrade council facilities such as the Civic Square which includes the Civic Centre, Library and Art Gallery are important things on the list," Cr Fagan told the Cowra Guardian before the 2021 elections.
Deputy mayor Cr Paul Smith
"I have both children and grandchildren in Cowra, and I would like to ensure a positive, progressive future for them, and the generations to come," Cr Paul Smith said in 2021.
Cr Smith also said he would like to investigate ways to reduce the cost of water and other charges to ratepayers, help local businesses reach their full potential and see a busy, vibrant shopping precinct in Cowra.
"Not only will I ensure honesty and transparency, I will also ensure positivity and a good attitude towards the residents of Cowra," he said.
Cr Sharon D'Elboux
"If you vote for me, you're going to get events, you're going to get business, results, community facilities, sustainability, ideas enabled and public and personal safety," Cr D'Elboux said.
In 2021 she told the Guardian she had a 90-day plan in place, and ideas for a Garage Sale Trail and a technology upgrade for the council chamber which had already received endorsement.
Cr D'Elboux said events would be her big focus in particular, the creation of a "2794 Festival" and "Chalk Festival", as well as helping to enhance already established events to grow in the future.
She said she also had the Lachlan River frontage area and Brougham Park in her sights.
"I think it's [Lachlan River frontage] the best kept secret in Cowra and we don't use it to the full potential," she said.
"Let's activate that space when it's warm and have live music."
In terms of the big local issues Cr D'Elboux spoke about additional revenue streams, greater female representation in government, the rate of crime, better utilisation of community facilities and filling empty shopfronts in the CBD.
"For the things that I'm suggesting to be implemented, needs not only people power but money... So my number one issue would be how do we create more income or revenue?" she said.
Cr Cheryl Downing
While looking for opportunities to promote and grow the Cowra Shire Cr Downing told the Cowra Guardian one of her priorities would be to learn as much as possible about local government while meeting any shire resident's she doesn't already have a connection with.
"If elected I will be committed to do all I can to not just keep our services and facilities, but to enhance them," she said.
"The new plans for the hospital, where we have amazing staff providing exceptional care, will be a primary focus for me.
"Creating jobs through our tourism sector and promoting industry will always bring money to the town to help support existing businesses and provide work opportunities for locals, but I am also interested in making our town better for the residents who already live and work here.
"Rates, water and roads are local issues that need attention too but we also really need a shop to buy socks, undies and sheets at locally," she said before the 2021 election.
Cr Nikki Kiss
Cr Nikki Kiss told the Guardian "I now have more time to contribute to our community, and am keen to help it thrive".
In 2021 she said she hopes to further promote a thriving community through advocacy, opportunity and resilience.
Cr Judi Smith
Former deputy mayor Cr Judi Smith told the Guardian: "We don't have a lot of financial fat to play with, but have a number of big budget items that we need to address, such as refurbishment of the aquatic centre, sewerage for West Cowra and a replacement for the low-level bridge".
"We need to continue to find ways of adequately addressing these, as well as our core business, such as road maintenance and waste, while ensuring we remain financially sound into the future," Cr Smith said.
Cr Erin Watt
Cr Watt, the youngest voice on the current council, told the Cowra Guardian she had five areas of focus - tourism, business and development, revitalising Cowra for the youth, inclusion and reconciliation, and sustainability.
In 2021 she said she believed council should adopt a Local Procurement Policy, as well as improve the development application process by running information sessions.
Looking at the future of the shire, Ms Watt said more needed to be done for youth and in areas there was so much that could be done to bring the community closer and also make everyone feel welcome, from inclusive playgrounds, ensuring buildings meet access codes, to adopting a Reconciliation Action Plan".
Cr Bill West
Former mayor Cr Bill West indicated before the last election that he would step aside at some time during the current term, which he has done.
"I would seek to continue as mayor for a couple of years with the view to then moving aside," he said.
He added he believes Cowra is in for an exciting time with a new hospital redevelopment taking shape, along with water security investigations into underground water in the Billimari area and the State Government's announcements regarding Wyangala Dam.
"Telecommunication limitations also form an area of strong advocacy along with rail and improved transport infrastructure," he said.
Cr Peter Wright
"I think the farming industry needs a representative on council but I won't be there just to represent farmers' issues because the farmers' issues also encompass Cowra businesses and the Cowra community," Cr Wright told the Cowra Guardian.
Looking to the future, Cr Wright said he wanted to see continued road and sewerage improvement, as well as more options in terms of recycling for residents.
"We appear to be locked into the 2050 Net Zero carbon issue," he said.
"We're looking at our recycling program, and I'd like to see the possibility of including green waste and food waste a separate collection to go into a compost and not go to landfill... just encouraging people to develop on what they're recycling at the moment and "[I'd also like] to see the sewerage connection to West Cowra completed at the earliest possible convenience and to maintain the local road infrastructure," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.