Work underway as Ability Network grows

Cowra Ability Network (CAN) is on track to upgrade its facilites, with the not for profit aiming to have iits new $1 million community hub finished in roughly six months.
Cowra Ability Network CEO Shane Kruger said the new structures are going to combine the services currently spread across two facilities.
"All of our services that are currently over at Berowra Street, will be moved over to Lyall street into a proper activity space," Mr Kruger said.
"We'll have a kitchen, open and undercover activity spaces, there'll be some meetings rooms for clients and family members where we can design their support programs all encompassed on the one site."
All the construction is being undertaken by local companies.
Mr Kruger said "The shed component should start in six weeks, with general works being undertaken by local contractors Nathan Leach (Leach Metal Fabrications), Matt Bryant (Bryant's Glass), and builder Leigh Browne."
Mr Kruger placed emphasis on the community focus of the organisation.
"We are community run. We're not a big organisation, or corporate entity that exists in Sydney or Brisbane," Mr Kruger said.
"We work closely with other community organisations like the Cowra Information and Neighborhood Centre who do other disability work.
"We work closely with those organisations in a disability community rather than by ourselves."
With upgrades taking place, the existing facilities are still working at supporting people living with disabilities to achieve their goals, whether they need support in skills based outcomes or lifestyle support.
"We're about six months from completion," he said.
M Kruger says the existing facility works with 65 staff, and roughly 85 disability participants, providing care that is fundamentally "goal oriented."
"If your goal is to live independently, learn to shop, manage a budget, or whether that be going to university or TAFE, all of our support workers work to support achieving that goal and that is what the activities are based on."
"We're a not for profit. Every dollar that we make gets reinvested into our services and facilities; and that's how we've been able to build this facility for the Cowra community."
Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke and former mayor Bill West performing a sod turning ceremony for the new development in July last year.
Praising the Ability Network's contribution to the Cowra community Ms Cooke said at the time "you will never forget this day, it's the culmination of years and years of work just to get here".
"This is a great occasion, a lot of hard work put into this, and now a vision is becoming a reality," Cr West said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.