Need for help increases ahead of appeal

Every year, the Salvation Army Red Shield appeal helps thousands of Australians face a range of challenges from homelessness, family and domestic violence, to overcoming addiction.
With the Red Shield Appeal coming up, Cowra Salvation Army's Jodie McInnes reflects that while community support has grown, so has the need for services.
"Last year we raised $8000 in Cowra," Jodie said.
With the need for services growing, with housing and cost of living affecting individuals and families across all demographics, Jodie says that many of the people attending the Salvos Macquarie Street store in Cowra for support are appearing for the first time.
"Over $8000 was spent on food hampers, clothing, blankets and groceries," Jodie said "We've had an increase of over 250% since last year."
Jodie says that all donations and support that arrive at Cowra will stay in the shire to help those in the community who need it most.
With the colder weather coming in, Jodie also says any donations of blankets, sleeping bags and heat pads are most needed.
"For the last three or four months, someone will come in homeless or at risk of being homeless. It doesn't discriminate with age, so any support is welcome."
The Salvation Army Red Shield Appeal will be held on May 24 at the Salvation Army Family Store, at 5-7 Macquarie Street.
Every 17 seconds, The Salvation Army in Australia helps someone in need.
