Diabetes educator guest at ladies probus

The Cowra Ladies Probus Club met at the Bowling club on Friday, April 12.
Margie Ryan opened our meeting at 10.30 am.
Carmel Flannery introduced our guest speaker, registered nurse Jen Richmond.
Fifteen years ago, Jen became a diabetes educator in general practice for type 1, type 2, and gestational diabetes.
Jen also works one day a week at the hospital, offering educational support.
Ms Richmond also explained how our carbohydrate foods are broken down to glucose to enter the bloodstream.
Jen explained risk factors and what to look out for, showing portion plate size we should be eating and exercise doesn't have to be at the gym.
A health service is also available for six months, government-free.
Nerida Keay thanked Jen for the most interesting talk, which helped us understand diabetes.
Members' fees are due. If you have already paid but have not received a receipt, let Pam know.
Visitors considering joining Probus can attend three Probus meetings and go on three excursions before deciding to join.
If they wish to keep attending, new members are always welcome.
If you have any new ideas for our club, a suggestion box will be on the front table.
Our president, Margie, has asked members attending meetings to be here by 10am so we can have morning tea and start our meeting on time. Also, Margie said she would consider going on the committee as this will be her last year in that position.
You are most welcome to attend a committee meeting to see how things work.
These positions are critical as Grenfell probably has folded because they couldn't get members to take on positions.
It has been stated that Young has also folded for the same reason.
The planned cruise in September has been cancelled, and we now have 29 members cruising. Please let Trish know if you are going on the cruise.
The Christmas in July luncheon will be on Thursday, May 25, July at the Bowling Club; more details will be shared at our next meeting, which is on Friday, May 10, as we are waiting on the menu.
Hostesses for the next meeting will be Nerida Keay, Amanda Newcome, Pam McKinnon, and Lorraine Francis.
Members showed photos and spoke of memorabilia from each of the wars to remember our brave soldiers who served and for whom we are most grateful.
At our next meeting, we will have scones for morning tea and a fashion parade, a great way to spend an Autumn morning with friends.
Sandra brought our meeting to a close with three jokes, which made everyone laugh.
President Margie closed the meeting at 11.55am.
