Koora community unites

As Koorawatha Public School faces economic challenges, the community is rallying behind it, determined to showcase the school's importance and value.
Spearheading this effort is the Koorawatha Community Playgroup, committed to highlighting the vital role of the public school in the community.
Larissa Gallard, a member of the Koorawatha Community Playgroup, emphasised the collaborative effort between the school and local families to create a safe and welcoming space for young families.
"Koorawatha Public School and local families recognized the need for a safe space for young families to meet, play, and connect with each other," Ms Gallard said.
The establishment of the Koorawatha Community Playgroup, led by coordinator Louise Costigan, has provided a free and inclusive environment for families to gather every Thursday from 9 am to 11 am at Koorawatha Public School.
Ms Gallard emphasised that all families are welcome to participate in a range of sensory, physical, and craft activities, fostering social interaction and learning opportunities for children.
Ms Gallard praised Koorawatha Public School as a "hidden paradise".
She pointed out the school's impressive academic results, attributing its success to small class sizes.
"The school has an abundance of resources, experienced staff and focuses on each students wellbeing," Ms Gallard said
"Koorawatha Public Schools academic results demonstrates its ability to help students thrive," she said.
Despite challenges, Koorawatha Public School remains accessible to students, with daily bus services provided by the Cowra Bus Service.
To further support the community, the school operates a daily breakfast club and offers extracurricular activities.
