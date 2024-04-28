A very special year for Cowra's ANZAC

ANZAC Day was marked by many ceremonies in the Cowra community, many residents gathered to pay homage to the fallen soldiers who sacrificed their lives for their country.
Attendees laid wreaths in remembrance of the fallen heroes, among those present was Mayor Ruth Fagan, who laid a wreath in tribute to the fallen soldiers.
Retired Australian Army Corporal Flanagan, accompanied by his children, spoke at the ceremony and laid a wreath, expressing heartfelt sentiments about the significance of the day.
"It is ANZAC day, and we are here to commemorate the fallen, and we're also acknowledging those that have survived from all conflicts Australia has been involved in," Mr Flanagan said.
Highlighting the historical importance of this year's ANZAC Day, Mr Flanagan remarked, "this year though, is particularly important".
"It marks the 80th anniversary of the Cowra Breakout that occurred on August 5, 1944."
He recounted the events of that fateful day, saying, "it was the largest prison escape of World War Two".
Mr Flanagan then paid tribute to those soldiers who lost their lives during the Cowra Breakout, including Private Benjamin Gower, Private Ralph Jones, Private Charles Shepherd, and Lieutenant Harry Doncaster.
