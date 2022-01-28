Cowra Garden Club to hold first meeting of 2022

news, local-news,

The Cowra Garden Club will begin 2022 with their first meeting commencing at 7.30pm on Thursday, February 3 in the Senior Citizens rooms next to Woolworths in Railway Lane. To start the New Year, Dr. Joanne Lenehan will be the guest speaker for a brilliant presentation on water bird breeding colonies along the Lachlan River over the year mentioning Cormorants, Pelicans and the Straw Necked Glossy Ibis. There will be pictorial highlights of the diverse water breeding colonies. The Cowra Garden Club are delighted to have the brilliance of Dr. Lenehan to speak of and show the beauty of the Cowra district and Lachlan River. This informative presentation is not to be missed. Happy New Year to everyone and enjoy your gardening.

