Closely contested result at golf veterans

On Anzac Day, April 25, 2024 the Cowra Golf Club members were able to respect the significance of the public holiday and also play in the usual Thursday golf events for the Veteran Golfer's nine hole and Pro Comp 18 hole competitions.
The events were played in ideal weather conditions and with the golf course in excellent condition.
The Veterans event was played over holes one to nine with 28 entrants.
It was a closely contested event, with Wayne Rodwell winning the day with 21 stableford points, just clear of Carole Doyle with 20 points followed by three players on 19 points.
The seven Veteran prize winners are listed with their stableford scores for the 9 Holes, and with the 18-hole handicap they played off in brackets:
21 Wayne Rodwell (21). 20 Carole Doyle (41). 19 Rod Haug (24). 19 Lester Black (38). 19 Ray Salisbury (16). 18 David Spolding (17). 17 Ken Harcombe (6).
The listed prize winners will have their handicaps reduced by three, the other competitors will have their handicaps increased by one.
PRO COMP 18 HOLE EVENT
The Cowra Golf Club's Golf Professional, Tom Perfect's 18 hole stableford competition, which is open to all ages, is run currently with the Veterans event but with all players using official Golflink handicaps. This event was week supported with 43 entrants on this public holiday.
Ken Harcombe played impressive Golf over the 18 Holes to produce 40 Stableford Points, closely followed by Ray Salisbury and Michael Prescott both with 39 points and their order of merit decided on a count back.
The prize winners were:
1st Ken Harcombe 40 (points), 2nd Ray Salisbury 39, 3rd Michael Prescott 39, 4th David Spolding 38.
These prize winners also go into the Pro Comp ball sweep, along with: David Thomas 38, Nicky Basson 37, Michael Millar 36, Dean Murray 36, Caley Mok 35, John Jensen 35, Jason Hyeronimus 35, Jarrod Wood 35.
Nearest the pin
Hole 7 sponsored by Jamie Judd - Won by Jefferey Macpherson. Hole 14 sponsored by Perfect Golf - Won by Jason Hyeronimus, 140cm.
