news, local-news,

Whether it's in the classroom, in the sporting arena or in the wider community, Cowra's Young Citizen of the Year Mikelli Garratt has proven to be a worthy recipient of the accolade. "Mikelli's sense of citizenship, both at Cowra High School and in the wider community, is exemplary," her profile said. "She is energetic and reliable and often gives of herself for the benefit of others." Mikelli's most recent outstanding achievement was being elected as school captain of Cowra High School. Her school achievements leading to this accomplishment include being a long-time member and 2021 Vice-President of Cowra High School's Leadership Council, and a Peer Support leader in 2020. As a sportsperson, Mikelli has achieved accolades at the highest level. She is a member of the Under 19s AFL junior team of the Greater Western Sydney Giants and has attended the Western Region Academy of Sport, an elite academy for athletes, from 2017-2020. In 2020, Mikelli was a Youth Ambassador for the Cowra International Festival of Understanding, representing Cowra High School. She was also a participant in the Lions Youth of the Year and the Young Leaders Conference for 2020. Mikelli works in the community, both as a tennis coach and a lifeguard at Cowra Aquatic Centre, and was also a volunteer hockey umpire from 2018-2020. Her interest in veterinary science saw her spend two months volunteering at Cowra Veterinary Centre and as a member of the Save the Turtles Project in 2019. In December 2021, Mikelli took part in the World's Greatest Shave and shaved her head in support of the Leukaemia Foundation, for whom she raised in excess of $2500. "Mikelli is the very epitome of a role model," her profile says. "She is an all-rounder, achieving well in her academic studies and in sporting roles, and representing the school at the highest level in leadership." READ MORE: From A to B to Citizen of the Year for Cowra's Stephen Moriarty Cowra welcomed in 2022 with a bang Ray White take out Chairman's Elite Award for second year running Send a letter to the editor by filling out the online form below. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/bwXFZWxdusWHsaYjdHyRzz/dfac8118-9980-4a24-88e4-9d6f95205d96.JPG/r0_129_4496_2669_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg